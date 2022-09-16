BJP’s TN unit to gift gold coins to newborns on Modi’s birthday

The BJP Tamil Nadu unit is expecting the delivery of 10 to 15 infants at the RSRM hospital on September 17.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th September 2022 2:08 pm IST
BJP's TN unit to gift gold coins to newborns on Modi's birthday
Faridabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks after inauguration of the state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital, in Faridabad, Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI08_24_2022_000099B)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP will gift gold coins to children born on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP state unit has identified RSRM hospital Chennai and all children born at this hospital on September 17, the birthday of the Prime Minister, will be gifted a gold coin. Each gold coin will weigh 2 gm.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, L. Murugan told the media persons that the gold coin will not be a freebie but a welcome gesture for the babies born on the birthday of the Prime Minister.

The party will also distribute 720 kg of fish in Chennai. As this is the 72 birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 720 kg of fish will be distributed.

The fish will be distributed in the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Kolathur.

The party national unit has directed the cadres to conduct various programmes to mark the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including blood donation camps. However, the party has said that there shall not be any cake-cutting functions or havans to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday celebrations.

