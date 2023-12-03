BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy defeats KCR, Revanth in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: In a shocker, BJP candidate K Venkata Ramana Reddy defeated both the incumbent chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy.

The contest went to the final round at the end of which the BJP candidate trumped KCR and Revanth with a vote tally of 66444. KCR came second at 59751 votes and Revanth got 54774 votes.

With this win, Venkata Ramana Reddy became the ‘giant killer’ by defeating two titans of the top two parties in Telangana.

Kamareddy, typically a low-profile constituency, gained prominence as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced his candidacy along with his home turf Gajwel.

Like icing on the cake, the contest got more interesting with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy jumping into the ring to take on KCR.

Revanth Reddy has also contested additionally from Kodangal which he had represented earlier. BJP’s K Venkata Ramana Reddy, who is a local of the region, was pitted by the saffron party to take on the two titans.

Rao, who filed a nomination on November 9 from Kamareddy, had said the sitting BRS MLA of the constituency Gampa Govardhan and other leaders had urged him to contest from there.

Gampa Govardhan is a five time legislator representing Kamareddy since 1994.

Govardhan had defeated Mohd Ali Shabbir, a senior Congress leader who had served as a minister and leader of opposition in the legislative council, in the 2018 polls.

Kamareddy was part of Nizamabad district earlier and later a district was formed with Kamareddy as its headquarters during the reorganisation of districts carried out by the BRS government.

The total number of voters in Kamareddy is 2,45,822, including 1,18,718 (male) and 1,27,080 (female) electors.