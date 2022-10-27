BKU creates dress code for its members

This, apparently, comes after a recent clash between the two factions of BKU in Muzaffarnagar.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait speaks to media during farmers' protest against three farm reform laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Farmers are observing June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy' Day to mark seven months of their agitation. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Aligarh: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists will now wear uniforms.

BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has asked its members to keep their identity separate from other farmers’ outfits by following a dress code.

“A dress code has been decided. If a BKU worker ever goes to an official meeting, talks to an officer, he will wear a green scarf, badge and green cap. Without insignia, no BKU activist will participate in protests,” Tikait said.

He further said, “In many south Indian states, the farmers’ outfits wear a green scarf. So, this (dress code) will help you maintain your own identity. I appeal to all to follow the guidelines.”

Letters in this regard have been sent to all members.

“It is a necessity to create an identity in the public domain. BKU workers can now be spotted in large gatherings. Also, our farmer organisation is popular and disciplined. We do not want anyone to take advantage of it,” he added.

