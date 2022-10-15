‘Blame Mughals but 69% child deaths due to malnutrition under Modi govt’, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the release of the latest Global Hunger Index (GHI) rankings saying that 69 percent children died of malnutrition under his government.

Owaisi took to Twitter and said “India ranks 107/121 in Global Hunger Index. In #SouthAsia, India is the second worst. @PMOIndia can blame Mughals, but under his rule 69% kids’ deaths were due to malnutrition. Hungry Indians increased from 19cr to 35cr. Over 50% of kids & women are anaemic. But govt has done zilch”

Owaisi also stated that the number of hunger-stricken people has risen from 19 crores to 35 crores. He further said that 50 percent of women and children in India are anaemic.

As per the latest HGI rankings, India ranks 107 out of 121 countries surveyed. Within South Asia, India managed to do better than just Afghanistan which is placed 109. India also recorded the worst Child-wasting rate of 19.3 percent.