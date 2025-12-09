Blast at cement factory in Telangana’s Suryapet

There was no loss of life since there were no workers in the factory at the time of the incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th December 2025 3:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: An explosion occurred at a cement factory in Telangana Suryapet district on Tuesday, December 9.

The incident occurred at Chivemla Manda in the early morning. According to reports, a hydraulic pressure tank exploded due to high pressure. The impact of the blast was so severe that Fragments flew up to 500 meters.

Speaking to Siasat.com Chivemla sub Inspector said, “The explosion occurred due to hydraulic pressure tank. There are no injuries. Some people protested demanding relocation of the the cement factory.”

The police said that no case has been registered regarding the incident.

