Blinken invites kin of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to Washington

United States (US) President Joe Biden’s administration has invited the family of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Israel on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke recently on the phone with members of the Abu Akleh family and extended the invitation.

On Wednesday, May 11, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated Shireen Abu Akleh while she was on her way to cover the situation and developments in the Jenin camp, even though she was wearing a bullet-proof vest with the press logo and a protective helmet.

On Friday, May 13, thousands of Palestinians in East Jerusalem participated in the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh.

The violence erupted as the Israeli police prevented mourners from raising Palestinian flags and chanting national slogans at the American-Palestinian journalist’s funeral.

United Nations has concluded the Palestinian-American journalist was killed by Israeli fire.

Leading American press organizations, such as CNN and the Associated Press, Washington Post and New York Times, had published their own investigations, concluding that Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli bullets, and Al Jazeera conducted an investigation that reached the same conclusion.

On July 4, the US State Department announced the results of its investigation into the killing of Abu Akleh and said that it could not determine who fired the bullet that killed her.

On Friday, July 8, the Abu Akleh family slammed the Biden administration’s handling of the investigation of her death, and called on the US president to meet with them in Bethlehem during his visit and divulge all of the information gathered concerning the killing.