New York Times investigation: Bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh was fired by Israeli forces

A new investigation by the American newspaper “New York Times” confirmed that the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was fired by Israeli forces, while there were no Palestinian militants present.
The investigation said that the evidence confirms that 16 bullets were fired from the position of the Israeli forces, which contradicts the Israeli version, while the evidence confirmed that there were no Palestinian gunmen near the place where Shireen was killed.
The American newspaper pointed out that the bullet that killed Shireen was fired from the site where the Israeli military convoy was located.
Following the release of the New York Times investigation, a member of the US Congress, Ilhan Omar, slammed the Biden administration for having failed to demand justice for Abu Akleh.
“Since the @StateDept won’t do their own independent investigation. American media has, from the Associated Press, CNN, The Washington Post, and now The NYTimes, and they concluded that Israel is responsible for the death of 🇺🇸 journalist” said Omar in a tweet.
On June 16, the Al Jazeera network published a picture of the bullet that killed colleague Shireen Abu Akleh, and an investigation conducted by the network said that the bullet was fired from an M4 rifle.
The investigation indicated that the bullet was a 5.56 mm calibre used by the occupation forces, explaining that the bullet had been deformed after it entered Shireen’s head and hit the helmet she was wearing.
The investigation showed a re-simulation using 3D technology to learn more about the type of bullet used, its calibre, and the type of guns likely to be used to fire this type of bullet.
Al Jazeera’s analysis was based on the opinions of military experts and shows that the bullet used in Shireen’s assassination was of an armour-piercing type.
Abu Akleh was assassinated by a bullet while covering the storming of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Wednesday, May 11.
Several news organizations published investigations that concluded that the bullet that killed Shireen was most likely fired from an Israeli soldier’s rifle, while a CNN report stated that the evidence indicated that the shooting was a targeted attack.