Will there be justice for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh?

June 11, 2022, will mark one month since Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and yet no action has been taken so far to determinewho the killer is.

On Wednesday, May 11, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated the Palestinian-American journalist Abu Akleh while she was on her way to cover the situation and developments in the Jenin camp, even though she was wearing a bullet-proof vest with the press logo and a protective helmet.

Colleagues and those who were present among the citizens tried to do their utmost to save her and transferred her to the Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital in the city, but her death was announced after attempts to revive her failed.

The death of Shireen Abu Akleh has triggered an outpouring of condemnation and calls for justice.

The brother of Shireen Abu Akleh called on US President Joe Biden on Wednesday to immediately investigate the killing of his sister saying “someone must be held accountable.”

Anton Abu Akleh, who is also an American citizen, and lives with his wife in Jerusalem, said no action has been taken so far to determine who killed Shireen.

Abu Akleh said that if an American journalist was killed anywhere else in the world, there would be immediate investigation, accountability and consequences.

Meanwhile, calls for an international investigation are mounting.

According to the investigations conducted by Al-Jazeera Network, CNN and the Associated Press, the Israeli army targeted Shireen Abu Akleh. Further, there were no armed men or armed confrontations near her during the moments prior to her killing.

Investigations conducted by the Palestinian Public Prosecution and the Palestinian Judicial Medicine Institute revealed that Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by a live bullet that hit her behind the left ear, and that the type of bullet that killed her was used by the Israeli occupation forces only.

As for the Israeli occupation authorities, they are still refraining from opening an investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, despite the fact that its initial examinations proved that its soldiers fired at the location where the Al-Jazeera reporter was.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that the United States is determined to find out the truth about the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

In response to journalists’ questions at the “Media Summit of the Americas” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Blinken said, “I deplore the loss of Sherine. She was a wonderful journalist and an American citizen, as you all know. We are determined to follow the facts.”