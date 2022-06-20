Palestinian PM calls on Israel to hand over gun used to kill journalist

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 20th June 2022 7:16 pm IST
Palestinian PM calls on Israel to hand over gun used in assassination of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Memorial event held on June 19 to mark 40 days since the killing of well-known Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh (Photo: Wafa News Agency)

Jerusalem: Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh on Sunday called on the Israeli forces to hand over the gun that assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Muhammad Shtayyeh affirmed his refusal to hand over the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh to Israel, calling on Israel to hand over the gun that fired the bullet.

Also Read
Israel closes investigation into violence at slain Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral

This comes during his speech at the memorial festival for the martyr Shireen on the 40th day of her assassination on Sunday, June 19.

MS Education Academy

The Ministry of Women’s Affairs organized a memorial festival for Shireen on, Sunday, at the Ramallah Cultural Palace, in the presence of political, community leaders and representatives of local and international institutions.

Also Read
New video of Shireen Abu Akleh’s assassination refutes Israeli narrative

On the sidelines of the memorial festival, an exhibition was held that included pictures of Shireen and a petition calling for justice for her soul and holding the occupation accountable for its crime.

On Thursday, June 17, the Israeli police ended an internal investigation into their interference in the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh without publishing the results.

On Friday, May 28, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken assured his Israeli counterpart of the need to complete the investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh.

Also Read
Shireen Abu Akleh: Story of journalist slain by Israeli forces

On Wednesday, May 11, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated the Palestinian-American journalist Abu Akleh while she was on her way to cover the situation and developments in Jenin camp, even though she was wearing a bullet-proof vest with the press logo and a protective helmet.

Colleagues and those who were present among the citizens tried to do their utmost to save her and transferred her to the Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital in the city, but her death was announced after several attempts to revive her failed.

Also Read
Will there be justice for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh?

Shireen Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem in 1971 and was one of the first field correspondents for the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel, which she joined in 1997. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media from Yarmouk University in Jordan.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button