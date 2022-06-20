Palestinian PM calls on Israel to hand over gun used to kill journalist

Jerusalem: Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh on Sunday called on the Israeli forces to hand over the gun that assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Muhammad Shtayyeh affirmed his refusal to hand over the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh to Israel, calling on Israel to hand over the gun that fired the bullet.

Also Read Israel closes investigation into violence at slain Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral

This comes during his speech at the memorial festival for the martyr Shireen on the 40th day of her assassination on Sunday, June 19.

Palestinians hold memorial event for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh speaks during the 40th day after death memorial event for late Palestinian veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/P3yJLfdnqf — worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) June 19, 2022

The Ministry of Women’s Affairs organized a memorial festival for Shireen on, Sunday, at the Ramallah Cultural Palace, in the presence of political, community leaders and representatives of local and international institutions.

Also Read New video of Shireen Abu Akleh’s assassination refutes Israeli narrative

On the sidelines of the memorial festival, an exhibition was held that included pictures of Shireen and a petition calling for justice for her soul and holding the occupation accountable for its crime.

At #ShireenAbuAkleh’s memorial in Ramallah Cultural Palace. It’s been 40 days since she was killed by Israeli forces while on assignment in Jenin and we’re still demanding #JusticeForShireen. pic.twitter.com/gUd44VkalW — Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh) June 19, 2022

On Thursday, June 17, the Israeli police ended an internal investigation into their interference in the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh without publishing the results.

On Friday, May 28, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken assured his Israeli counterpart of the need to complete the investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh.

Also Read Shireen Abu Akleh: Story of journalist slain by Israeli forces

On Wednesday, May 11, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated the Palestinian-American journalist Abu Akleh while she was on her way to cover the situation and developments in Jenin camp, even though she was wearing a bullet-proof vest with the press logo and a protective helmet.

Colleagues and those who were present among the citizens tried to do their utmost to save her and transferred her to the Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital in the city, but her death was announced after several attempts to revive her failed.

Also Read Will there be justice for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh?

Shireen Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem in 1971 and was one of the first field correspondents for the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel, which she joined in 1997. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media from Yarmouk University in Jordan.

Under the patronage of President Mahmoud Abbas and in the presence of PM Mohammed Shtayyeh, a memorial service was held in Ramallah to commemorate the memory of iconic, slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin.



Credit: Wafa News Agency pic.twitter.com/eugtJrrDPV — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) June 20, 2022