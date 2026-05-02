Blue Tokai bets big on Hyderabad’s booming coffee culture

The aroma of specialty coffee is becoming a permanent fixture in Hyderabad’s sensory landscape. As the city’s “third space” culture evolves, residents are moving beyond instant brews toward a deeper appreciation for regional terroirs and artisanal techniques. Capitalising on this growing curiosity, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters recently celebrated the launch of its second flagship “Origins” store in Banjara Hills.

This opening marks the brand’s ninth outlet in the city since November, solidifying Hyderabad as a primary hub for the brand’s most immersive coffee experiences.

Blue Tokai’s second flagship Origins store at Banjara Hills (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

A Play Bar for coffee enthusiasts

Located at Banjara Hills, Road No. 12, the new space is designed for those who view coffee as a craft rather than just a morning caffeine fix. During the launch, Blue Tokai co-founder Shivam Shahi noted that Hyderabad is the only city where the brand has launched two flagship stores in less than six months, driven by a local audience that is increasingly curious about the journey from bean to cup.

At the heart of the Origins experience is the “Play Bar,” a dedicated area featuring experimental coffee lots. These micro-lots are frozen at their peak flavour profile and rotated monthly, offering guests the chance to taste rare varieties, such as beans fermented with farm-grown cultures or aged in wine barrels.

Coffee enthusiasts can also explore seven distinct brewing methods, including Chemex, Syphon, and Pour Over. Adding to this is the Nitro Cold Brew tap, serving chilled, nitrogen-infused single-origin cold brew crafted using patented technology that extracts a wider range of flavour compounds.

Pour Over experience at Blue Tokai’s Play Bar (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

What’s beyond the brew at Blue Tokai?

The expansion also emphasises a sophisticated culinary program. The menu at Blue Tokai Origins was developed in collaboration with Chef Auroni Mookerjee, known for his work with the Diva Group and Sienna Store & Cafe. The offerings aim to balance gourmet craft with comfort, featuring:

Handmade Pastas: Unique iterations like Chilli Crunch Carbonara.

Artisanal Toasts: Open-faced toasts and club sandwiches built on sourdough from Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse.

Desserts: Decadent options such as Coconut Berry Lamington and classic Tiramisu.

Shivam Shahi’s entrepreneurial journey

During the launch of Blue Tokai Origins, Shivam Shahi delved into his journey. His entry into the coffee world was less of a calculated business move and more of a personal evolution. While studying in Canada, his “coffee habit” became a matter of survival, often relying on three or four cups a day to brave the extreme -50 degree winters. Despite his initial background in the tech sector, coffee remained his one constant through various professional transitions and even lean financial periods.

The turning point came during a candid conversation with his aunt in Delhi. When she questioned his spending on coffee during his “struggling days,” Shahi realised the depth of his passion. Her suggestion that he turn this interest into a business sparked the idea for Blue Tokai. Despite having no prior experience in the food and beverage industry, Shahi and his co-founders built the brand from the ground up, maintaining a “farmer-first” philosophy that bridges the gap between India’s elite coffee estates and local consumers.

Blue Tokai’s second flagship Origins store (Image Source: Siasat.com and Special Arrangement)

Looking ahead, Shahi sees Hyderabad as a cornerstone of the brand’s future. With nine stores already catering to diverse rhythms, the expansion is only accelerating. “Hyderabad has felt like home since our first cafe here,” Shahi shared. “We love being a part of the city’s different rhythms, and in the coming six months, the plan is to launch 10 more spaces”.