Bluefly: Everything about Priyanka Chopra’s next Hollywood film

Los Angeles: While fans eagerly await Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, the global star has already lined up another exciting project. Priyanka is set to return to Hollywood with Bluefly, a science fiction action thriller that also stars Russell Crowe, adding another major international project to the actress’ impressive filmography.

The science fiction action thriller is directed by Nimrod Antal and is produced by Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier under Highland Film Group, Michael Jefferson under Polite Society, David Frigerio for Broken Open Pictures, Deborah Glover under G2 Dispatch and Vanessa Yao Guo, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

“The Bluff” actor shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Thursday, which featured a picture of the article on the outlet. “Onto the next,” she wrote in the caption.

“Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn’t supposed to exist. As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent, and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home,” reads the official logline of the film.

Antal said the film is an intense, character-driven thriller wrapped inside a bold science-fiction premise. “It is the kind of film I live to make, grounded, propulsive, and full of dread — and I couldn’t ask for a better cast or team to bring it to the screen,” he said in a statement.

Lia Buman, Guy Davies, RuthAnne Frigerio, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Jason Kringstein, Katie Leary, Scott Levenson and James Norbury are executive producing the film.