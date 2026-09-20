BMC acts against airport mosque following ‘land jihad’ claims

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a notice to Mumbai Airport authorities directing them to immediately disconnect the water supply line connecting to a mosque adjoining Terminal 2 after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya campaigned against it, alleging “land jihad.”

Former BJP MP Somaiya, known for targeting Muslim-associated structures and areas, said that the masjid water connection was illegal and amounted to water theft. Later on September 17, the BMC submitted a complaint to the Executive Engineer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

“Water is being supplied through 15 mm dia supply pipe to the masjid. Same is not in the records of this office,” the complaint read.

The BMC urged the authorities to either approve the water connection or disconnect it entirely if found unauthorised within seven days. The letter said that if the directions are not followed through, BMC will initiate actions “seemed fit” under the Municipal Corporation Act.

BJP leader seeks probe into masjid trust

In a separate letter to Airport Authority of India (AAI) chairperson Vipan Kumar, Somaiya alleged that 5,000 square feet of AAI land, along with a 3,000-square-foot structure described as a mosque, was fraudulently transferred by GVK or Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) officials to an employee. The BJP leader requested both an inquiry and the registration of a first information report (FIR).

“I will file a complaint with SAHAR Police Station for fraudulent land grabbing and illegal construction of MASJID by Land JIHAD Mafias and MIAL employee Mohammad Sarwar (Cargo Div),” Somaiya had posted on X.

The BJP leader requested an immediate FIR against the mosque trust, sending letters to the bank where it is allegedly registered and the office with which it is associated.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has since directed the Sahar police station to investigate the unauthorised religious construction on AAI land and report its findings to Somaiya.