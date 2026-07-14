BMTC suspends conductor after minister’s surprise bus ride

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended a driver-cum-conductor after Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh’s surprise inspection exposed shortcomings in passenger service during a late-night bus journey. The suspended employee has been identified as Ramakrishna T.G.

The action follows the minister’s unannounced “reality check” on July 11, when he boarded a BMTC bus travelling from Hebbal to Bhoopasandra while wearing a face mask to avoid being recognised. During the journey, the minister reportedly offered cash for a ticket, following which the conductor asked him to provide ₹6 in change. When the minister said he did not have the exact amount, the conductor allegedly asked him to get down from the bus if he could not provide the change.

BMTC stated that the conductor also failed to inform the passenger about the corporation’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based digital ticketing facility, which has been available since 2024. According to the corporation, nearly 53 per cent of its total ticket revenue is now collected through UPI payments. Officials said the employee’s failure to guide passengers about the digital payment option reflected poor customer service and resulted in adverse publicity for the corporation on social media and in the media.

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Considering the seriousness of the incident, BMTC has placed the conductor under suspension pending a departmental inquiry. The corporation said the disciplinary action was aimed at maintaining service standards and ensuring that staff members assist passengers appropriately.

The minister’s inspection also highlighted another issue during the journey. At Jayamahal Road near Fun World, the bus reportedly did not stop despite a passenger signalling to board. Taking note of the inconvenience caused to commuters, Byrathi Suresh directed officials to provide an authorised bus stop at the location.

Acting on the minister’s instructions, BMTC has announced that an official bus stop near Fun World has been introduced with immediate effect to improve commuter convenience. The corporation said it remains committed to enhancing passenger-friendly services and ensuring that field staff adhere to operational guidelines while treating commuters with courtesy.