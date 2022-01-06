BMW India sold 8,876 units in 2021; 34% up YoY and highest in a decade

New Delhi: Automaker BMW’s total sales in India during 2021 were at 8,876 units, which is 34 per cent higher year-on-year and its highest growth in a decade.

Of the total, the automaker dispatched 8,236 BMW and 640 Mini units in 2021. Besides, BMW Motorrad sold 5,191 motorcycles in 2021.

“BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad — posting stellar growth. Greater flexibility and farsighted planning in business processes ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share,” said BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah.

An attractive product portfolio especially designed keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers and an unwavering emphasis on customer service has significantly propelled brand loyalty and drawn many new customers into our fold, Pawah added.

Models such as the BMW M 340i xDrive, BMW X7 and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, which were in excessive demand, were either completely sold out or had long waiting period of several months, he said.

“Exclusive editions launched specially for Indian customers in the festive season also received a tremendous response. The BMW 3 Series and the BMW 5 Series continued their traditional role as strong contributors in sedan segment,” the company said in a statement.