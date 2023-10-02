BMW owners facing iPhone 15 NFC chip errors after wireless charging

A growing number of BMW owners have recently voiced their grievances about their iPhone 15 models experiencing NFC chip malfunctions after utilizing their vehicle’s wireless charging pad. This issue, brought to light through discussions on platforms such as MacRumors Forums and Twitter, has sparked concerns among iPhone users who rely on the NFC chip for features like Apple Pay and digital car keys.

Affected users have reported a distressing sequence of events when their iPhone 15 is charged wirelessly in a BMW. After the charging process, the device enters a data recovery mode with a stark white screen, rendering the NFC chip non-operational once the device reboots. This glitch results in a discouraging “Could Not Set Up Apple Pay” error message within the Wallet app, leaving users without access to these essential features.

Frustratingly, there does not seem to be an immediate remedy for the problem. Some impacted customers have sought help from Apple, which led to device replacements after confirming NFC chip failure. However, this quick fix proves to be short-lived, as the replacement iPhones also fall victim to the same issue. Consequently, affected BMW-owning iPhone users are left without a permanent solution.

While most complaints have originated from users of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, concerns have been raised that the issue may extend to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as well. Owners of any iPhone 15 model are advised to exercise caution when utilizing BMW wireless charging systems until this problem is addressed and resolved.

The root cause of this malfunction remains unclear, and critical details such as the number of customers affected and which BMW models are impacted have yet to be disclosed.