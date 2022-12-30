BNP-Jamaat procession in Dhaka, violence feared

Dhaka: Residents of Dhaka fear bloody clashes as the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami staged a mass procession in the capital city on Friday.

Activists of the ruling Awami League (AL) will also remain on the streets, which may lead to the possibility of violent clashes.

Led by the BNP, the procession was also joined by members of 34 opposition parties.

The rally will move towards the Dainik Bangla Mor and circle back to the Press Club, said the leaders of the alliance.

Urging the people of Dhaka to make the mass procession a success, BNP leader Zahid said: “Holding a mass procession is our constitutional right. That is why we went to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) office to seek the help of law enforcement agencies. DMP will give us full cooperation.”

As Awami League’s national council was scheduled to be held on December 24, the BNP on December 10 announced holding mass processions across the country on December 24.

Then, AL Secretary Obaidul Quader requested BNP not to bring out any procession on that day.

Later, BNP rescheduled its mass rally in Dhaka on December 30.

The party earlier wanted to organise the procession from Naya Paltan to Banglamotor via Kakrail, Shantinagar, Malibagh, and Moghbazar.

But the police asked the BNP to hold the procession up to Moghbazar intersection.