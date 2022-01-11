Bob Saget recently revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis

Washington: Days before his unexpected death on Sunday night, comedian-actor Bob Saget discussed how he battled COVID-19.

As per E! News, less than a week before his death, Bob Saget opened up about previously testing positive for COVID-19 on a podcast.

Saget spoke on the January 5 episode of the iHeartRadio podcast A Corporate Time with Tom and Dan, on which he discussed his battle with COVID-19.

According to E! News, he shared that he had tested positive before, but didn’t say when.

“It is not good. It does not feel good. I had it. I don’t know if I had Delta or I might have had a combo. They might have been working together,” he said.

Saget then joked, “I think at one point Omicron was opening for Delta, but Omicron got too big, Delta is opening now for Omicron.”

It wasn’t the first time the comedian has discussed the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, he made a comment about having received the booster shot recently. “Be careful out there. Do whatever you gotta do to be safe. I try not to preach you know about [it]. I got my booster shot, I’m 65, so I got it yesterday–day before–and I was hurting.”

He also joked, “I’ve been telling people I got it in my ass but I had it right below my balls because I wanted them to get bigger.”

E! News reported that Saget shared a photo of a COVID-19 test on December 22, covering up the results with a handwritten tic-tac-toe game. He quipped, “I don’t know what to make of this. Has anybody else gotten this kind of test results?”

It’s unclear when he had the disease, though it seems he was not battling it at the time of his death because he performed a comedy show in Florida the day prior.

Saget was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, but officials say there was no sign of drug use or foul play.

Apart from ‘Full House’, Saget was also known for his film work, making his feature directorial debut with the raunchy 1998 Norm MacDonald movie ‘Dirty Work’. He later directed 2007’s ‘Farce of the Penguins’, a parody of the hit documentary ‘March of the Penguins’.

His other notable TV work included the voice of the adult Ted Mosby on CBS’ long-running ‘How I Met Your Mother’.