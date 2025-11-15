Boduppal residents get relief as HYDRAA chief removes wrong FTL tags

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath, on Saturday, November 15, reprimanded HMDA and municipal officials for creating panic among residents of Boduppal’s Dwarakanagar by marking their houses as falling within FTL limits.

According to HYDRAA, residents of Dwarakanagar near Suddakunta Cheruvu in Medchal-Malkajgiri district had approached the agency saying that they had been living near the lake for the past 30 years; however, this year, HMDA and municipal authorities marked their houses for breaching the FTL.

They also mentioned that a draft notification was issued in 2014, marking the boundaries of the lake, but these boundaries were later altered by officials and local leaders.

Locals also stated that a road had been built in 1990 to separate the lake and the houses, but was now being shown as a part of the FTL.

After conducting a field inspection, the HYDRAA chief ordered the markings to be removed from the houses. He noted that according to the 2014 notification, the lake spanned an area of 3.16 acres and stated that the boundaries will be considered according to the previous notification and not as per the revised proposals.

He expressed his anger over 48 houses being marked as falling within the FTL and recommended strict action against officials for creating panic.