Body of Hyderabad man shot dead at Ukraine border brought back home

 AIMIM Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Moscow, urging government intervention for their safe repatriation.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 16th March 2024 11:47 pm IST
After death of Hyderabad man amid Russia-Ukraine war, CBI busts human trafficking racket
Mohammed Asfan

Hyderabad: The body of Bazaar Guard resident Mohd Asfan, 30, who was killed at the Ukraine border after a bullet hit him was brought the city on Saturday afternoon. The burial will take place on Sunday noon.

Asfan, who worked at an apparel store had travelled to Moscow in December last year after getting in touch with agents who promised to pay him a handsome salary. He reportedly paid Rs 3 lakh to the agents based in Mumbai. He was promised a job of a helper by the agent in Russia but however, ended up reaching the Ukraine border.

Also Read
Mohammed Asfan, Hyderabad man duped into joining Russia-Ukraine war, killed

The family on coming to know about the news of his death from the Indian embassy officials in Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Russia got in touch with the local authorities and sent the body to Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy

AIMIM Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Moscow, urging government intervention for their safe repatriation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to the media reports last month by stating that the Indian government was making every effort to secure the “early discharge” of twenty Indian citizens who are serving as support staff for the Russian army.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also assured that he will speak to the Minister and will also write a letter to him.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 16th March 2024 11:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button