Body of Hyderabad man shot dead at Ukraine border brought back home

Hyderabad: The body of Bazaar Guard resident Mohd Asfan, 30, who was killed at the Ukraine border after a bullet hit him was brought the city on Saturday afternoon. The burial will take place on Sunday noon.

Asfan, who worked at an apparel store had travelled to Moscow in December last year after getting in touch with agents who promised to pay him a handsome salary. He reportedly paid Rs 3 lakh to the agents based in Mumbai. He was promised a job of a helper by the agent in Russia but however, ended up reaching the Ukraine border.

The family on coming to know about the news of his death from the Indian embassy officials in Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Russia got in touch with the local authorities and sent the body to Hyderabad.

AIMIM Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Moscow, urging government intervention for their safe repatriation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to the media reports last month by stating that the Indian government was making every effort to secure the “early discharge” of twenty Indian citizens who are serving as support staff for the Russian army.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also assured that he will speak to the Minister and will also write a letter to him.