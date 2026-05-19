Boiler blast in Madhya Pradesh kills one, injures several

Satna: At least one person was reported dead and several others injured after a boiler explosion triggered a massive fire at the Vidyashree Solvent Plant in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district late on Monday, May 18.

Upon receiving information, officials from the district administration and local police, including SDM Rahul Siladia and CSP Devendra Singh, reached the spot and monitored the situation. Confirming the incident, a police official said the exact cause of the boiler explosion would be known only after a technical inquiry.

He added that experts would examine maintenance records, operating pressure, and whether standard safety protocols were followed. Safety compliance and plant licensing will also be examined as part of the investigation, including factory permits, boiler certification, and fire safety clearances, he said.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: One dead, one injured after fire breaks in a rice mill in Satna.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JykeiOhbCQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2026

In the incident, a machine operator was trapped in the flames and died after being burned alive. The deceased was yet to be identified.

Kotwali police station TI Ravindra Dwivedi said that senior officials had reached the site and initiated an investigation. The injured persons were rushed to Satna district hospital, and further investigation was underway. According to information, the explosion occurred at a plant operating within the rice mill complex owned by local bullion trader Saurabh Jain.

The unit produced rice bran oil using paddy husks. The blast was so powerful that it triggered panic in the surrounding area. As flames began to encroach upon a nearby residential settlement, residents rushed out of their homes amid thick smoke and chaos.

Following the accident, irate residents staged a brief road blockade, demanding strict action and safety audits of industrial units near populated areas. Police later persuaded them to lift the blockade, restoring traffic flow. Further details are awaited.