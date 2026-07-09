Bolero mows down two women waiting at Shamshabad bus stop

Hyderabad: Two women lost their lives after a Bolero vehicle rammed into people waiting at a bus stop in Shamshabad, Rangareddy district, on Thursday, July 9.

The incident took place at Satta Rai near a bus stop when the vehicle carrying a load of chillies lost control.

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The victims were identified as Suma and Suvarna. Both women came under the vehicle and died on the spot.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital for postmortem examination.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police said, “The accident occurrred at 7 AM as a speeding Bolero hit the two women. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and legal action will be taken soon “

A case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).