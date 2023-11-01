Bolivia cuts diplomatic ties with Israel amid Hamas conflict

La Paz: Bolivia has severed diplomatic ties with Israel “in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate military offensive” in the Gaza Strip amid the Jewish nation’s ongoing conflict with the Hamas militant group.

“Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Freddy Mamani said at a joint news conference on Tuesday with Minister of the Presidency Maraa Nela Prada.

Bolivia says it has decided to sever its diplomatic relations with the occupying Israeli regime in protest of the aggressive Israeli genocide campaign in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/OeYNeh0Bgs — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 1, 2023

On her part, Nela Prada said: “Bolivia demands an end to the attacks in the Gaza Strip, which have so far caused thousands of civilian deaths and the forced displacement of Palestinians; as well as the cessation of the blockade that prevents the entry of food, water and other essential elements for life, violating International Law and International Humanitarian Law in the treatment of the civilian population in armed conflicts.”

In an official statement, the Bolivian government said the decision to sever ties came after President Luis Arce held a meeting with the Palestinian Ambassador in Bolivia, Mahmoud Elalwani on Monday.

During the meeting, the President expressed his solidarity for the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially girls and boys, who have the right to live in peace, rejecting the war crimes being committed in the Gaza Strip”, the statement said.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Nela Prada also said that “humanitarian aid will be sent from Bolivia to those affected in the Gaza Strip”.

