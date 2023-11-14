Bollywood actor from Hyderabad is getting married soon!

Mumbai: Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are currently one of the most talked-about couples in B-town. Be it on any outing in the town or attending any event, they leave no chance to garner eyeballs, thanks to their spectacular chemistry. They have been making headlines for their personal life ever since reports about their sizzling romance went viral. Fans went gaga when they confirmed their relationship.

And now, the latest buzz suggests that Tamannaah and Vijay are planning to take their relationship to the next level soon. Yes, you read that right! Fresh gossip mills suggest that the couple might tie the knot soon.

As per reports, Tamannaah Bhatia who is aged more than 30 is under pressure from parents. Reports suggest that parents of Tamannaah want her to get married now.

The actress is in touch with Vijay regarding marriage and the duo might soon decide a date for the same. Vijay who is busy doing films currently might take a break to decide the date of marriage. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.

Tamannaah is one of the most established stars in the Tamil and Telugu film industry and made her debut in 2005 while Vijay, who hails from Hyderabad, made his debut with Chittagong in 2012.