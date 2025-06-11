Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is already grabbing eyeballs way before its premiere, from rumored contestants and major changes in format to a possible extended runtime. But the one thing fans eagerly wait for every season? The contestant list. And this time too, makers are reaching out to some of the most controversial and talked-about personalities to spice things up.

Babil Khan in Bigg Boss 19?

In the latest update, it has come to light that the son of a legendary Bollywood actor has been approached for the show. Yes, we’re talking about none other than the late Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan.

According to reports, Babil has been offered a spot on Bigg Boss 19 following a recent controversy that shook the industry. A viral video of Babil surfaced on May 4, in which he was seen visibly emotional, talking about feeling isolated in Bollywood. The video created a massive buzz as Babil mentioned names like Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and even singer Arijit Singh, leading to heated discussions online.

However, the video was later deleted, with Babil’s team issuing a statement clarifying that the clip was manipulated and taken out of context. They assured fans that Babil was doing fine and that the viral video was being misinterpreted.

In light of this buzz, the makers of Bigg Boss reportedly approached Babil Khan to join the upcoming season, banking on the controversy and public curiosity. But as per sources, Babil has declined the offer.

On the work front, Babil was last seen in the film Logout, which streamed on Zee5.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere in July 2025 and run till January 2026, making it one of the longest seasons ever. Produced by Endemol Shine India and hosted by Salman Khan, the show’s promo shoot is likely to begin by the end of June.

With more big names expected to be revealed soon, stay tuned to Siasat.com for all the exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 19.