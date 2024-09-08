Bollywood celebs congratulate Deepika and Ranveer on baby girl

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their first child! On Sunday, September 8, 2024, the couple had a baby girl, six years after their wedding. The happy news spread quickly after they shared it on social media, and fans and friends flooded the comments with congratulations.

Deepika and Ranveer posted a message on Instagram that said, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024.” In no time, millions of people liked the post, with many expressing their excitement.

Actress Alia Bhatt was among the first to respond, sharing heart emojis to show her happiness. Ranveer’s friend, Arjun Kapoor, wrote, “Laxmi aayi hai!! The queen is here!!!” to celebrate the arrival of their baby girl.

Other celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, and many more also sent their best wishes to the new parents.

Deepika was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, which happened to be Ganesh Chaturthi, a very special festival. Deepika, who is a big devotee of Lord Ganesha, had even visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer just one day before being admitted to the hospital. The timing made the arrival of their daughter even more meaningful for them.

Deepika and Ranveer have been one of Bollywood’s favorite couples for over a decade. They met while working on a movie together in 2013 and started dating shortly after. After seven years together, they got married in a beautiful ceremony in Italy in 2018.

Earlier this year, they shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first child, which made their fans very happy. Now, with the birth of their daughter, they are starting a new chapter in their lives.

Even though Deepika and Ranveer are now parents, they both have busy work schedules. Deepika will be seen next in Singham Again, where she plays Shakti Shetty, the first female police officer in director Rohit Shetty’s film series. The movie has finished filming, and Deepika is expected to take a break from work until March 2025 to focus on being a new mom.

Ranveer also has several upcoming projects and will be balancing his work and family life as he enjoys fatherhood.