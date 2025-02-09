Bollywood composer Pritam’s office robbed of Rs 40 lakh

Mumbai: A theft of Rs 40 lakh was reported from the Mumbai office of Bollywood music composer Pritam Chakraborty. The money was kept in the office by his manager, Vineet Chheda, and later went missing. Chheda immediately reported the incident to the Malad Police Station.

How the Money Was Stolen

Chheda received the cash from a production house and placed it in a trolley bag at Pritam’s studio, Unimus Record Pvt. Ltd., in Goregaon. At the time, employees Ashish Sayal, Ahmed Khan, and Kamal Disha were present. Chheda then went to Pritam’s residence, which is in the same building, to get documents signed.

When he returned, the bag with the money was gone. The staff said Sayal had taken it, claiming he was delivering it to Pritam’s house. However, when Chheda tried to call Sayal, his phone was switched off. He went to Sayal’s home but found him missing.

Police Investigation

Realizing the money was stolen, Chheda informed Pritam, who advised him to file a complaint. The police have registered a theft case and are looking for Sayal. They are tracking his phone records and speaking to his family and friends. The police are also checking if he was in financial trouble.

Pritam has not made a public statement yet. His spokesperson confirmed that the police are investigating. The authorities are working to find the stolen money and arrest the suspect.

About Pritam Chakraborty

Pritam is a famous Bollywood music director known for hit movies like Barfi!, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The investigation is ongoing, and more updates are expected soon.