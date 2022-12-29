Bollywood in headlines: Top 5 controversies of 2022

Mumbai: Bollywood has seen its fair share of controversies over the years. Like every year, 2022 too saw several controversies making waves in the industry sparking public outrage and media attention. From the trend of boycotting certain films and actors due to their perceived political leanings or personal beliefs to Sushmita Sen’s sensational relationship revelation, a look at some of the biggest controversies that have hit Bollywood in 2022.

1. Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen’s Relationship

Sharing a bunch of romantic pictures from the Maldives, Lalit Modi made headlines in July this year. Former IPL chairman declared love for Sushmita Sen by sharing photos with her. He even called the actress his ‘better half’. Lalit Modi’s wife died in 2018 and after that, he wrote about a new beginning and a new life. He added, “Not married – just dating each other. That too will happen one day.”

Lalit Modi shared all the pictures of him with Sushmita Sen but the former remained tight-lipped about the matter.

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi (L), Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen (R)

2. Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photo Shoot

Ranveer Singh got embroiled in a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot in July this year which received mixed reactions from various leaders and critics.

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various sections of the IPC against the actor. His photoshoot images were posted online on July 21. Actors like Vidya Balan, Masaba Gupta, Nakuul Mehta, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap supported Ranveer openly after the controversy.

Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

3. Boycott Lal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha couldn’t bring in the expected collections at the box office. Right before the release of the movie #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was trending on Twitter.

Some Twitter users circulated Aamir’s “India’s growing intolerance” statement from 2015. His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Aamir Khan’s co-star in the movie Kareena Kapoor’s old video in which she said she doesn’t care about trolls also went viral. The film has finally declared a flop at the box office.

Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo: Twitter)

4. IFFI jury terms Kashmir Files ‘ propaganda, vulgar’

Head of Jury Nadav Lapid, who addressed the audience at the closing ceremony of IFFI, called ‘The Kashmir Files’ film “propaganda, vulgar”. The Kashmir Files was screened at the International Film Festival of India which was held in Goa this year.

The Israeli filmmaker said “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, we can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life.”

The Kashmir Files Poster (IANS)

5. Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang

The superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on the big screen after a gap of four years in Pathaan. Various Bollywood films released this year failed to set a mark and South films overshadowed Hindi cinema.

Bollywood’s Badshah and Deepika Padukone brought much-needed energy with the release of the first song Besharam Rang from Pathaan this year. The song became one of the most watched songs on You Tube and is loved by the audiences.

The song remained in controversy after some political leaders raised an objection over the colour of the saffron bikini worn by Deepika in the song.