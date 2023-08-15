Bollywood-Inspired Pakistani bride’s wedding storms the internet

Hyderabad: Despite the India-Pakistan divide, the two countries are united by their love of cinema and fashion. While Pakistani audiences are enthusiastic about Indian films and songs, Indian audiences are equally enthusiastic about Pakistani dramas. Despite the ban on Bollywood films in Pakistan, Indian songs continue to find their way into Pakistani weddings, contributing to the cultural melting pot.

A Bollywood-themed wedding extravaganza

Ayesha Tahir, a Pakistani bride who married in Dubai, made headlines when she recreated a scene from the Bollywood film ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ during her wedding festivities. Ayesha reenacted the iconic scene in which ‘Jodhaa’ is weighed against gold, dressed in an exquisite green lehenga with a multi-coloured choli and a red-toned dupatta.

Glittering Gold-Wearing Ritual

Ayesha’s wedding was a Bollywood-style extravaganza with a distinctive twist. She was seated on a weighing scale, with gold bricks symbolically balancing her weight on the other side. The scene was inspired by the historical drama ‘Jodhaa Akbar,’ and it added a magical touch to the grand occasion.

Addressing Misconceptions

Concerns were raised about the use of real gold after the video went viral. The gold bricks were gold-plated, not solid gold, according to Ayesha’s family. The couple aimed to stay true to their chosen theme while respecting their country’s financial considerations.

She also said, “If you watch the film, there is a scene where the bride is weighed against gold. We essentially recreated that scene to stay true to our chosen theme. The gold weighing was an integral part of our wedding. We never anticipated that the video would go viral. We only found out about its viral status the next day through our photographer, which took us by surprise.”

A Celebration of Theme and Tradition

The ‘Jodhaa Akbar‘ theme was carried through to every family member’s attire, demonstrating a heartfelt commitment to their chosen concept. The bride expressed her surprise at the video’s viral status and emphasised the significance of the gold-weighing ritual in their celebratory context.

Ayesha Tahir’s wedding not only showcased her personal love for Bollywood, but it also celebrated cultural blending through creative interpretations. This one-of-a-kind tribute to cinema reminds us of the power of art to unite people and create memorable moments of unity.