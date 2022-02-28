Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Popular playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering, on Thursday, March 3.

The performance will take place at DEC Arena at 8 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST) bringing a mix of her biggest hits.

The 37-year-old will perform her fan favourites such as “Sheila Ki Jawani”, “Deedar De”, “Beedi”, “Mehbooba Mehbooba”, “Bhaage Re Mann”, “Dhoom Machaale”, “Saaki”, “Sajnaaji Vaari”, “Kamli”, “Mere Haath Mein”, “Mehboob Mere” and “Ae Watan” to name a few.

Sunidhi Chauhan has officially started her career at the age of 13, although she started singing at the age of 4, she still fascinated audiences all over the world.

Sunidhi has won many awards and has judged many reality shows. She has over 3000 studio recordings and 50 million albums sold worldwide, making it one of the most recorded sounds in India.

Expo visitors will be able to enjoy the concert for free, which is included in the ticket price. However, those wishing to attend the concert should get there early as admission is on a first-come-first-served basis.

Other upcoming events

Indian singer, composer and Padma Shri award winner Adnan Sami is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 1.

Indian composer, singer and lyricist R Gnanathesikan, better known as Ilaiyaraaja, is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, March 5.

The Great Indian Film Festival (TGIFF) is all set to take place at Expo 2020 Dubai starting from March 7 to March 9.