Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan to headline concert in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Popular Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan, is all set to perform a live concert in Dubai on Saturday, August 13.

The singer will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 7 pm UAE time (8:30 pm IST).

The concert will be a three-hour-long spectacle filled with iconic Bollywood hits from her long-enduring career.

The 37-year-old will perform her fan favourites such as “Sheila Ki Jawani”, “Deedar De”, “Beedi”, “Mehbooba Mehbooba”, “Bhaage Re Mann”, “Dhoom Machaale”, “Saaki”, “Sajnaaji Vaari”, “Kamli”, “Mere Haath Mein”, “Mehboob Mere” and “Ae Watan” to name a few.

Sunidhi Chauhan officially started her career at the age of 13, after she started singing at the age of 4. She mesmerises audiences all over the world with her melodious songs.

Sunidhi has won many awards and has judged many reality shows. She has over 3000 studio recordings and 50 million albums sold worldwide, making it one of the most recorded sounds in India.

This event is organised by PME Entertainment, Dubai Summer Surprises and Eid in Dubai and the tickets for the concert are now on sale and start at Dirham 99 on the Coca-Cola Arena website.