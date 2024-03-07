Bollywood veteran Dharmendra on road to recovery after injury

Mumbai: Ace actor Dharmendra has jumped the news, not for his screen presence, but for his injury recently. The heartthrob Bollywood star could not help but suffered a leg injury while dancing with her relatives in Udaipur. The fans, well-wishers, and the whole population were worried about his health, but he is happy to say that he is at a stage of healing.

The Injury and Recovery

Dharmendra got his leg and back injured during the family get-together, however, he is now recovering. His son Bobby Deol announced that the legendary actor is fine and in good health. In spite of the unfortunate misfortune, Dharmendra’s resilience radiates as he gradually recovers from the accident. At his age, such experiences are not rare, and his positive attitude helps him cope.

A Word from the Source

A reliable source close to the family shared, “Dharmendra sir did injure his leg, but it happened sometime back. There is nothing to worry about. He was at a family function in Udaipur when he hurt himself. He is resting well and will be back at work in no time. We would request all his fans to keep wishing well for him.”

Dharmendra’s Recent Ventures

Despite the injury, Dharmendra remains active in the entertainment industry. His recent film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, garnered commercial success. Additionally, he had a supporting role in Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which hit theaters last year in July.