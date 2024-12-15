Bollywood’s favorite couple to team up for Spirit with Prabhas

Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of blockbuster hits Kabir Singh and Animal, is gearing up for his next big project, Spirit. This action-packed cop thriller stars Prabhas as the lead and promises to deliver a unique and gripping story.

The movie follows Prabhas as a disgraced cop on a mission to take down an international crime syndicate. His journey blurs the lines between justice and revenge, creating a thrilling battle for survival.

Exciting rumors suggest Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan might play the villains in the film. If finalized, this would be the first time the real-life couple appears together as antagonists on screen. Sources reveal their characters will have dark and powerful roles, adding a fresh twist to the story.

Mrunal Thakur, known for her performances in Sita Ramam and Super 30, is also in talks to play the female lead opposite Prabhas. Her role is expected to bring emotional depth to the intense action drama.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Spirit will start filming in early 2025 and is set to release in 2026. The film aims to redefine the cop-action genre in Indian cinema, with every character having a meaningful role.

Fans are excited to see Prabhas in a completely new avatar and can’t wait for this high-octane thriller to hit the big screens.