‘Bomb on board’: Vistara Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight crew finds threat note

Mumbai: A Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight of Vistara received a bomb threat on Friday following which a search was being carried out, police said here.

A note saying ‘bomb on board’ was found by a crew member, said an official of Sahar police station.

As the flight landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 3.15 pm, the airline informed the police, he said.

The passengers were informed about the threat after landing and a search of passengers and their luggage was underway though nothing suspicious had been found so far, the official added.