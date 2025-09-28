Bomb threat at Hyderabad airport turns hoax

Hyderabad: Security officials at the Hyderabad airport were on their toes after receiving an email claiming that a bomb was planted on the premises.

The information was received at the airport at 6:06 am, and the message was swiftly communicated to the security agencies, who immediately started anti-sabotage checks in and around the airport.

Teams from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police, after searching, declared it to be a hoax. There have been quite a few instances of a hoax bomb threat at the Hyderabad Airport.

In July this year, the administrative department received a threat from an unidentified person who threatened to blow up the airport.

On May 9, amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions after the deadly Pahalgam attack, the airport received a bomb threat email, allegedly sent by a Pakistan-based sleeper cell. It was later confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.