Bombay Mercantile Bank invites applications for Junior Executive Assistant post

Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank has invited applications to fill up the posts of Junior Executive Assistant.

According to the notification released by the bank, candidates need to be graduates in any discipline to be eligible for the post. Additionally, candidates must meet the age criteria, with their age not exceeding 35 years as of July 1, 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the bank (click here).

Once they have registered their applications online, the candidates will be called for an online test.