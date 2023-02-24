Bommai flags off BJP’s Pragati Rath Yatra in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that the people have faith and belief in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it has a strong leadership.

Speaking after flagging off the BJP Pragati Rath Yatra here on Friday, he said 130 raths (chariots) will tour all over the state to highlight the achievements of both the state and the Central governments.

This information will be disseminated to the women, poor, and the school-children. The BJP can alone build Nava Bharath through Nava Karnataka, he said, adding “once the vehicles of hope complete one round, there will be a BJP tsunami in Karnataka”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said determination is the key to success and the work done by the government would be taken to the doorsteps of people. The raths will visit every village in the state to take the achievements of the governments,” the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

He said after the BJP came to power, it ended the travails faced by the people caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government renovated 75 schools in Bengaluru, developed tanks, started Namma Clinics in all wards, granted Rs 6,000 crore for the development of Bengaluru, got grants from the Union government for the sub-urban rail, got released money for the Smart City project. The Lok Sabha members from Karnataka have played an important role in bringing the funds from the Centre,” he said.

The Chief Minister said schemes such as Vidya Nidhi for the children of farmers, agriculture labourers, fishermen and weavers, Swanidhi, Swami Vivekananda Self-Employment, free buses for students and unorganised working men, and monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per agricultural labourer have been implemented by the incumbent government.