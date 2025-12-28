Books over screen time: A 7 pm siren is changing habits in Maharashtra’s Beed

Beed: Nagapur village in Parli tehsil of Beed district in Maharashtra has launched a unique initiative to inculcate the habit of study among students hooked to gadgets and television.

Under the ‘Siren Blows for Study Campaign’, students across the village drop their gadgets and pick up their books for two hours of dedicated study every evening.

The campaign has received an overwhelming response from both parents and students, said Deputy Sarpanch Santosh Solanke.

Solanke said he drew inspiration from a similar successful model in Sangli district’s Agram Dhulgaon village.

Solanke rallied a group of education enthusiasts and villagers to implement the project with community participation.

“The routine is simple yet effective. At 7 PM, a siren blares through the village. It serves as a command for every household to switch off televisions and keep mobile phones away. To ensure the initiative doesn’t remain a mere ritual, a dedicated monitoring committee conducts surprise checks,” said Solanke.

Village panchayat members and volunteers visit homes twice a week to monitor progress, he said, adding that students who show consistent dedication are publicly felicitated to boost their morale.

The most striking impact has been observed among younger children. Parents report a significant behavioural change where children proactively tell their families, Solanke added.

“Our goal is to make our students competitive enough for state-level exams and open doors for higher education. We want Nagapur to be known for its academic excellence,” he added.