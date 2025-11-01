Borabanda to be renamed as PJR Borabanda: CM during Jubilee Hills by poll campaign

Hyderabad: In the last leg of campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by election, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Saturday, November 1, announced that Borabanda will be renamed after late veteran Congress leader, P Janardhan Reddy (PJR).

“We will rename Borabanda as PJR Borabandas. Soon after the election, we will come again for a victory rally,” he said amid loud cheers from the crowd at the Borabanda corner meeting, urging people to vote for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.

The chief minister questioned the demand by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders to make the by poll unanimous by nominating a family member of the late MLA Maganti Gopinath.

“The BRS symbol Car was already ‘dumped in the garage’ and now KTR and Harish Rao roam in an auto to hoodwink the voters,” he said.

In a jibe at BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR), CM Revanth Reddy said that the former could not save his sister, K Kavitha, from embarrassment after her recent allegations against Harish Rao, which eventually led to her resignation from the party. “KTR threw out his own sister over a dispute regarding family assets. No daughter or sister would make such serious allegations against her own family unless she had faced injustice. When his own sister revolted against him openly, will KTR show respect to BRS candidate M Sunitha?” the chief minister asked.

In a scathing attack against BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), CM Revanth said that the pink party, when in power, did not include a single woman in the cabinet. “The Congress government inducted two women ministers: Seethakka and Konda Surekha. Moreover, we also launched a slew of women empowerment schemes like free bus travel, allotted stalls for marketing the products of women’s SHGs at the Shilparamam and others like, ration cards, 200 units of free power supply, Indiramma houses,” he said.

On to Union minister G Kishan Reddy’s criticism over the appointment of Mohammed Azharuddin as a minister ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy defended the decision by citing the fo]rmer Indian cricket captain’s contributions to Telangana. “Why did Kishan Reddy not bring funds for this constituency despite being a Union minister? Why hasn’t he visited Borabanda or addressed its problems since assuming office?” the CM asked, reiterating his earlier statement that the BRS and BJP share a strong ‘Fevicol’ bond.

He appealed to the voters to give Congress a massive mandate with a margin of 30,000 votes. “If you bless me, I will take the responsibility of developing this area with hundreds of crores,” he said.