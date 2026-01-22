Border 2 banned in Oman, Qatar and other Gulf countries

Mumbai: The excitement around Bollywood’s upcoming war drama Border 2 is at an all-time high as the film gears up for its theatrical release on January 23, 2026. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the film draws inspiration from real events of the 1971 India–Pakistan War and continues the legacy of the iconic 1997 classic Border.

However, a just day before its release, Border 2 has reportedly hit a major roadblock overseas, particularly in the Gulf region. According to a new report, the film may not release in key Middle Eastern markets including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

Border 2 banned in Gulf

According to latest report in Bollywood Hungama, films perceived to carry anti-Pakistan themes often struggle to clear censorship in the Gulf belt, and Border 2 seems to be facing a similar fate. A source revealed that while the makers did attempt to secure a release in the region, their efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

“By now, it’s a given that films perceived as having ‘anti-Pakistan’ content don’t get a release in this belt. One day is left for release and the hope is still there, though the possibility seems remote,” the source said.

Despite the setback, the makers remain optimistic. The source added that even without a Gulf release, strong word-of-mouth and audience reception in India could push the film’s box-office collections to new heights.

Dhurandhar was also banned

Interestingly, Border 2 is not the first Bollywood film to face such restrictions. Just a few weeks ago, even Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandha, directed by Aditya Dhar, was banned across the same Gulf countries. Despite the ban, Dhurandhar went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide.

However, the ban came at a heavy cost. The film reportedly suffered an estimated loss of Rs 90 crore in overseas earnings. Overseas distributor Pranab Kapadia confirmed that the Gulf market is crucial for Indian action films, which traditionally perform extremely well among the Indian diaspora in the region.

Border 2: Film Details

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under T-Series Films and JP Films. The film marks Sunny Deol’s return to the Border franchise, alongside a fresh ensemble cast. Supporting roles are played by Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh.

While its Gulf release remains uncertain, Border 2 is set to storm theatres in India and other international markets on January 23, 2026, riding high on patriotic fervour, nostalgia and massive pre-release buzz.