Bosnia-Herzegovina beat Qatar 3-1 in FIFA World Cup

Seattle: Ermin Mahmic stripped his jersey off, darted toward the corner of the pitch in front of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s fans and pumped his right fist.

The 21-year-old Mahmic prompted thousands of the team’s supporters at Lumen Field to celebrate Wednesday following his 80th-minute goal against Qatar in a 3-1 victory that boosted Bosnia-Herzegovina’s chances of advancing at the World Cup.

Mahmic, who had come on just past the hour mark, received a yellow card for removing his top. It was worth it.

“We knew that the bookings are erased after the group stage,” coach Sergej Barbarez said in Bosnian. “I also heard that he shed a tear. I think it was quite emotional for him.”

With the victory, the third-place finishing Bosnia is more than likely to advance to the Round of 32 in the expanded field. The eight best third-place finishers across the 12 groups advance.

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Bosnia has played in only one other World Cup — 2014 in Brazil — and didn’t get out of the group stage.

“We all wanted to write history, and make history,” Barbarez said. “But, this was never initially, honestly, our plan. We still have to see whether we are going to progress to the next stage.”

Bosnia-Herzegovina’s fate will be determined by how the rest of the group-stage matches play out. But, the party was on Wednesday after just 29 minutes when Kerim Alajbegovic became the eighth-youngest scorer in World Cup history.

The 18-year-old Alajbegovic powered a shot past Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada at the near post from 20 yards away to give Bosnia the lead.

“I’m really happy for him,” Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj said. “At that age, to be able to play such a big game and to score a goal, and he’s showing that he’s able to score goals.”

Bosnia tacked on a second goal in the 34th minute when Sead Kolasinac launched a cross to the back post. A volley to the middle by Edin Dzeko deflected off Qatar’s Sultan Al-Brake for an own goal.

Hassan Al Haydos kept Qatar competitive with a goal in the 42nd minute.

But Mahmic’s tally sealed Qatar’s elimination — and a celebration for Bosnia.

The party was on the rest of the way for the country of roughly three million people. Just making it to the World Cup, let alone being on the verge of advancing, was a longshot.

Bosnia and Herzegovina secured a spot in the tournament by winning in penalty shootouts against Wales and four-time World Cup winner Italy in the European playoffs in March.

Depending on how the bracket shakes out, Bosnia will likely take on the underdog role once more. As a third-place finisher, Bosnia is in line to face the United States at Levi’s Stadium on July 1 in the round of 32.

Barbarez avoided speculating about this matchup but is confident his team will be up for the task on the host country’s soil.

“All of this is a bonus for us,” Barbarez said. “We will be extremely relieved, and we will try to take on any team that comes our way. We are confident enough to face anyone.”