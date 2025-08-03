Boston Consulting Group faces protests across US over Gaza aid controversy

Boston: The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is facing mounting protests across the United States over its reported involvement in the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — an aid initiative accused of contributing to the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

Protesters in cities including Boston, San Francisco, Dallas, and San Diego have gathered outside BCG offices, demanding transparency and accountability from the global consulting firm.

The demonstrations have grown in intensity since late July, fuelled by revelations about BCG’s advisory role in the GHF, a US- and Israeli-backed initiative intended to deliver aid in Gaza while bypassing traditional United Nations channels.

The controversy centres on BCG’s alleged involvement in designing and operating the GHF.

According to investigations by The Washington Post and Financial Times, the firm was approached by Orbis, a US security company representing an Israeli think tank, to conduct feasibility studies and provide operational support.

Although BCG initially denied formal involvement, citing unauthorised actions by former partners, internal documents reviewed by Financial Times showed the firm billed over USD 1 million per month—contradicting its public claims.

Since May 2025, more than 1,000 Palestinians—mostly unarmed civilians—have been killed at GHF aid sites, according to the United Nations and Gaza health officials. One Israeli soldier reportedly referred to the distribution zones as “killing fields,” intensifying concerns about the militarisation of aid.

Further outrage followed reports that BCG contributed to a postwar redevelopment proposal that included the potential mass relocation of Palestinians—an idea widely condemned by human rights groups as violating international law.

The fallout has been swift. In June, Save the Children International suspended all cooperation with BCG, calling its work on Gaza “ethically indefensible.” CEO Inger Ashing criticised the firm’s modelling as undermining “fundamental rights and dignity.” Shortly after, BCG’s chief risk officer and head of its social impact practice resigned.

BCG has since launched an internal review, but critics argue that full transparency is still lacking regarding its role in Gaza’s deepening humanitarian crisis.

Founded in 1963, BCG is a leading global management consultancy with clients ranging from governments to Fortune 500 companies.