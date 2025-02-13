Boy dies under mysterious circumstances in Telangana’s Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A student died under mysterious circumstances at a hostel in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Thursday, February 13.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Nenavath Devender who died under suspicious circumstances at a tribal boys’ hostel in Kulkacharla mandal. As the boy did not wake up this morning, the hostel warden rushed him to the Parigi government hospital.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that the boy had died a few hours earlier. Videos circulating on social media show Devender’s family in an inconsolable state.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Vikarabad superintendent of police K Narayan Reddy, said, “This appears to be a natural death. The boy was absolutely fine before going to bed; However when the hostel authorities tried to wake him up however there was no response.”

The superintendent further said that Devender’s family is yet to file a complaint. Based on the complaint a case will be registered and the investigation will be initiated. “The boy’s family is currently agitating and has demanded a government job,” Reddy concluded.