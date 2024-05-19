Boy votes for BJP ‘8 times’ in UP; Akhilesh hits out at EC

In a blatant violation of the Lok Sabha elections, a boy allegedly voted eight times for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from different polling booths in Uttar Pradesh. In a video that went viral on social media, the boy recorded himself casting votes several times, raising serious concerns over the conduct of polls.

According to the Election Commission rules, an individual can only vote once for their desired candidate and phones or any electronic items are not allowed inside a polling booth.

Taking a dig at the Election Commission, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav shared the video on X and asked if EC will be take any action for the violation.

In the video, the boy is seen entering polling booths multiple time voting for BJP while counting the number of times he voted.

Poll violations, including genuine voters not being allowed to vote, have been reported in various constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. In the fourth phase, which took place on May 13, the Samajwadi Party posted about various incidents of irregularity.



In one incident, Muslims in Sambhal district alleged that they were lathicharged by the police and not allowed to cast votes.

In Lekhimpur Kheri district, people complained that VVPAT would show BJP symbol even after they pressed the Cycle symbol of Samajwadi Party.