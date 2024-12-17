Boy was brain dead in Pushpa 2 stampede, recovery to take time: CV Anand

Hyderabad: The nine-year-old Sai Teja, who was injured during the Pushpa 2 stampede was brain-dead due to a lack of oxygen, said Hyderabad police commissioner, C V Anand. This statement comes following his visit to KIMS hospital alongside Telangana health secretary Dr Christina on Tuesday, December 17.

He further stated that the boy’s recovery could be a long process and confirmed that Sai Teja is on ventilator support. Doctors will soon issue a medical bulletin regarding his health condition.

Dr Christina added that they are closely monitoring Teja’s health and remain hopeful for his recovery.

Actor Allu Arjun expressed his deep concern for the health of the boy on Sunday. The ‘Pushpa’ star conveyed his wishes for the boy’s speedy recovery and shared his eagerness to meet him and his family soon.

In a post on X, Allu Arjun said “I remain deeply concerned about young Shri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs.”

Allu Arjun, others arrested after woman dies at Pushpa 2 premiere

The stampede on December 4 resulted in the death of 35-year-old Revathi, who was caught in the chaos outside the theatre. Teja was hospitalised with critical injuries, leading to widespread public concern and media attention.

Following the incident, police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and intentionally causing hurt. The FIR was filed based on a complaint from Revathi’s family, alleging negligence on the part of both the actor and the theatre management.

Allu Arjun was arrested by the Chikkadpally police in Hyderabad in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre. The incident occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on 4 December.

Police issue show cause notice to Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad

In the wake of this tragedy, Hyderabad police have issued a show-cause notice to Sandhya Theatre management, highlighting 11 lapses that contributed to the stampede.

The theatre had requested police security for the event but failed to meet with officials prior to the screening, raising questions about safety measures in place during high-profile events.