Boycott Adipurush trends on Twitter, here’s why

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding Lord Hanuman’s dialogues in the film ‘Adipurush’ has prompted dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to respond. Due to certain dialogues attributed to Lord Hanuman in the film, there was a social media uproar. Muntashir confirmed in an interview with Republic World that he purposefully simplified the dialogues, saying, “Yes completely. It is not an error; it is the result of a very careful thought process that went into writing the dialogue for Bajrangbali.”

Muntashir elaborated on the reasoning behind the simplification, saying, “We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing, if there are multiple characters in a film all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a kind of division.”

Addressing the particular dialogue that sparked controversy, “Tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki” (The oil is from your father, the fire is also from your father, and it will burn your father too), Muntashir asserted, “I am not the first person to write this dialogue, it is already there.”

Manoj Muntashir admits he knowingly & intentionally wrote such Tapori-type blasphemous dialogues for Adipurush



Says this is the way we are read the facts by our Sants and our Grandparents#AdipurushDisaster pic.twitter.com/qWkWI0dOUj — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) June 17, 2023

To back up his claim, the dialogue writer referred to India’s ‘Kathavachak’ or storytelling tradition, emphasizing that prominent saints and Kathavachaks frequently present Lord Hanuman’s dialogues in a manner similar to what he has written for the film.

Since its release in theatres on June 16, Adipurush has been embroiled in a number of controversies. Hashtags such as ‘Boycott Adipurush’ and ‘Adipurush Disaster’ are trending on Twitter. The ‘Hindu Sena’ has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court against the film, claiming that it mocks Lord Ram, the Ramayana, and Indian culture.

Furthermore, the film’s future in Nepal is uncertain, as Kathmandu Mayor Ballen Shah objected to a scene in which Sita is referred to as the ‘daughter of India.’

Despite the controversy, Adipurush continues to garner a lot of attention and the overall earning for the first day worldwide was Rs 133 crore.