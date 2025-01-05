Brain-dead Hyderabad constable continues to live after family donates organs

Hyderabad: While many wish to land up in heaven after death, some choose to leave a lasting legacy on Earth by donating their organs to save lives. Peddolla Prashanth Reddy, a police constable serving at the Kandukuru police station under the Rachakonda commissionerate, was one such noble soul.

The police constable breathed life into two people by donating his heart and kidneys. He had become brain-dead after an unidentified vehicle knocked his vehicle on December 28, while returning home.

While being treated at the Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet after suffering a serious head injury in the accident, he breathed his last on January 4.

Prashanth’s wife Sowmya and his father Nagireddy, who retired as an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI), decided to donate his heart and kidneys to Jeevandan (organ donation/transplantation facility) ensuring he lived on in others even after death.

Appreciating the bereaved family members for donating the deceased cop’s organs, Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu assured all departmental support will be given to Prashanth’s family members.

He handed Rs 90,000 to Prashanth’s family members to perform his final rites in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 5.