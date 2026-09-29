Brave girl stands in front of KSRTC bus after driver skips stop

"We have an exam at school today. If you don't stop, how are we supposed to reach school? Who will be responsible if we miss the exam?" she asked.

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Green and black Ashok Leyland bus on rural road with students boarding in Karnataka.
A school going girl stands in front of an KSRTC bus after it failed to stop at her bus stop. The incident occurred in Tumkur, karnataka

Karnataka: A school-going girl stood defiantly in front of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus after the driver did not stop at the stop.

The incident took place at B Hosahalli village, Tumkur district. The Hatti-Mundargi bus was on its way towards Koppala city.

When it reached the B Hosahalli village bus stop, the girls waved at the driver to stop, but he did not. This angered the children, who also had an examination to attend. They reportedly followed the bus and managed to stop it down the road. One of them stood in front of the heavy vehicle and confronted the KSRTC bus driver and conductor about their behaviour.

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“We have an exam at school today. If you don’t stop, how are we supposed to reach school? Who will be responsible if we miss the exam?” she asked.

Her friends also joined her.

Residents called for additional KSRTC services on rural routes during peak school and college hours. They urged the transport authorities to ensure that drivers and conductors stop buses at designated points when students are waiting.

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The incident highlighted the transport difficulties faced by students from rural areas who largely rely on public transport to attend regular classes and appear for examinations.

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