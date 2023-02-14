IT officials at BBC Delhi office for survey; employees’ phones seized

According to reports, employees have been asked to leave the office and their phones have been seized.

Updated: 14th February 2023 1:47 pm IST
BBC

In a sudden development, the Income Tax department is conducting search operations in BBC’s Delhi office on Tuesday. According to reports, employees have been asked to leave the office and their phones have been seized.

The raid comes after BBC broadcasted a two-part series documentary – India: The Modi Question – on the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the state’s chief minister. Thousands were killed and millions were left homeless, especially in the Muslim community.

It states that “Modi is directly responsible” for the riots that killed millions of people and displaced many, mostly Muslims. It also said the “violence was politically motivated” and the aim “was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas”. The riots were impossible “without the climate of impunity created by the state government.”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the ongoing raids at the BBC Delhi office are a diversion to escape the Adani issue.

“Here we are demanding JPC on Adani… and the government is after BBC. Vinash kale viprit buddhi (when one’s destruction time is soon to arrive, one thinks un-intelligently or negatively),” he said.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

