BRICS rejects Gaza displacement, urges Middle East calm

BRICS leaders on Saturday, September 12, called for greater diplomatic efforts to prevent and peacefully resolve conflicts, while opposing the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and urging restraint amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The positions were outlined in the New Delhi Declaration, unanimously adopted on the first day of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in the Indian capital. Held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability”, the Summit brought together the 11-member bloc, including India, China, Russia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Maximum restraint urged in Middle East

BRICS leaders expressed “deep concern” over the continued escalation of tensions in the Middle East, calling on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could further worsen the situation.

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The bloc urged greater reliance on dialogue and diplomacy to work towards a long-term understanding that could contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

The Declaration also called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

BRICS members stressed the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with international law.

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Forced displacement of Palestinians opposed

On Gaza, BRICS expressed deep concern over continued violence despite the ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025.

The bloc called for the maintenance of the ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip. It also opposed policies aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from Gaza.

The Declaration expressed concern over arrangements that could prejudice the “inalienable rights” of the Palestinian people or legitimise or prolong occupation.

BRICS also stated its firm opposition to the temporary or permanent forced displacement of any Palestinian population from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, under any pretext, as well as to geographic or demographic changes in Gaza.

Palestinian right to self-determination reaffirmed

The leaders reaffirmed that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved through peaceful means and depends on fulfilling the legitimate rights of Palestinians, including their rights to self-determination and return.

The bloc reiterated its support for the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations and reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state solution.

Under the declaration, BRICS backed the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable Palestinian state within the internationally recognised 1967 borders, including Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The bloc also called for adequate Palestinian representation in relevant international organisations, including multilateral financial institutions, and access to their resources.

Starvation and attacks on civilians in Gaza

The Declaration expressed grave concern over the humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and called for adherence to international humanitarian and human rights law.

The bloc condemned violations, including attacks on civilians and civilian objects, including healthcare facilities and other civilian infrastructure, the use of starvation as a method of warfare and unlawful obstruction of humanitarian assistance.

BRICS also rejected attempts to politicise or militarise humanitarian aid and reaffirmed its support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The bloc called on all relevant parties to meet their obligations under international law, exercise restraint and avoid escalatory actions and provocative statements. It also noted the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice in the case brought by South Africa against Israel, including measures concerning humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Unilateral changes to Jerusalem’s status rejected

The Declaration rejected unilateral measures intended to alter the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem.

BRICS urged full respect for the sanctity of the city’s religious sites and holy places and called for the rights of all people to access those sites and observe their religious rites without hindrance.

Growing risk of nuclear conflict flagged

BRICS leaders also warned of growing risks of nuclear conflict and called for renewed efforts on disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation.

The bloc reaffirmed the importance of preserving the international non-proliferation system and highlighted the role of nuclear-weapon-free zones in strengthening global nuclear security.

It also supported efforts towards establishing a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

BRICS called on all invited parties to participate in relevant UN-led efforts in good faith and engage constructively.

Attacks on civilian and nuclear facilities condemned

The declaration voiced “serious concern” over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities operating under full International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

It stressed that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be upheld at all times, including during armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm.

Israel urged to withdraw from Lebanon

BRICS welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon and called on all parties to strictly adhere to its terms and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The bloc condemned continued violations of the ceasefire and Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It called on Israel to respect the terms agreed with the Lebanese government and to withdraw its occupying forces from all Lebanese territories where they remain.

Immediate and permanent ceasefire urged in Sudan

The leaders expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Sudan, including the worsening humanitarian crisis and the growing risk of extremism and terrorism.

BRICS called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

The bloc also urged sustained, urgent and unhindered humanitarian access for Sudan’s population and called for increased assistance to Sudan and neighbouring countries.

It reaffirmed the principle of an “African solution to African problems” as a basis for resolving the conflict and called for better coordination among peace initiatives.

Inclusive political transition backed in Syria

On Syria, BRICS reaffirmed its commitment to the country’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

The bloc called for a peaceful and inclusive political transition that protects civilians and the rights of all components of Syrian society, including minorities.

It encouraged international support for Syria’s post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation and backed an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process facilitated by the United Nations.

The process, it said, should be free from foreign interference and based on the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

BRICS also highlighted the threat posed by foreign terrorist fighters to Syria and regional stability, urging Syria to oppose terrorism and extremism and take concrete measures to address international concerns.

The declaration further reaffirmed the need for the withdrawal of occupying forces from Syria.

Diplomacy and conflict prevention prioritised

Against a backdrop of growing global polarisation and distrust, BRICS leaders called on the international community to address security challenges through political and diplomatic measures aimed at reducing the potential for conflict.

The bloc stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of disputes and encouraged regional organisations to play an active role in conflict prevention and resolution.

It called for greater support for efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of crises.