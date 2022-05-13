Bride died in marriage Mandap in AP

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 13th May 2022 3:30 pm IST
suicide
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A bride collapsed in a marriage Mandap and doctors in hospital declared her dead.

This incident took place in Palam town’s Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam. According to reports the bride, Sarojana, suddenly collapsed in marriage  Mandap. The cause of her death was said to be poison.

According to Palam circle, Inspector Ravi Kumar Sarojna consumed poison as confirmed by the doctors.

MS Education Academy

Why the bride consumed poison has not been revealed yet which can be found out after the postmortem report. The police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, family members of both the sides have filed complaints against each other 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button