Bride died in marriage Mandap in AP

Hyderabad: A bride collapsed in a marriage Mandap and doctors in hospital declared her dead.

This incident took place in Palam town’s Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam. According to reports the bride, Sarojana, suddenly collapsed in marriage Mandap. The cause of her death was said to be poison.

According to Palam circle, Inspector Ravi Kumar Sarojna consumed poison as confirmed by the doctors.

Why the bride consumed poison has not been revealed yet which can be found out after the postmortem report. The police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, family members of both the sides have filed complaints against each other